Mars Conjunct Chiron & 'Toxic Masculinity'
Mars is necessary to get anything done. It's about desire, initiative and motivation — and it's almost always blamed on men. What is toxic masculinity? Is healing from these ideas possible?
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Dear Friend and Reader:
Today, our nearby planetary neighbor Mars is aligned with Chiron, the holistic planet of healing. The Mars-Chiron conjunction happens about once every two years, so while it…