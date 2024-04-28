Mars conjunct Neptune is now
These can come with strange feelings and experiences. There are important times to ease back on the thrust, coast and focus inwardly.
Note, this has not been proofread.
Dear Friend and Reader:
I’m guessing that I mentioned today’s Mars-Neptune conjunction in the most recent video. Because Thursday’s horoscope was the monthly, I didn’t specifically interpret it for the signs. But I can offer a few words; you may be feeling it.
Mars-Neptune contacts can come with stran…