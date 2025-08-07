Photo by Eric Francis

Mars on the Cardinal Cross: Introduction to This Whole Scenario

Dear Friend and Subscriber:

As of 7:23 pm EDT Wednesday, Mars was done with Virgo and is in cardinal air sign Libra. It will traverse Libra between now and Sept. 22 (the birthday of Bilbo and Frodo Baggins), when it enters its domicile Scorpio.

This promises to be an exci…