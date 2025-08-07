Mars in Libra World Tour, 2025
Allegedly out of its element in Libra, Mars will be making visits to remote places in the solar system, in our relationships and psyche. The next six weeks promise to reveal the nature of our moment.
Mars on the Cardinal Cross: Introduction to This Whole Scenario
Dear Friend and Subscriber:
As of 7:23 pm EDT Wednesday, Mars was done with Virgo and is in cardinal air sign Libra. It will traverse Libra between now and Sept. 22 (the birthday of Bilbo and Frodo Baggins), when it enters its domicile Scorpio.
This promises to be an exci…