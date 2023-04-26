May monthly horoscope coming soon. April's horoscope is included here for everyone.
The Planet Waves monthly horoscope for May will be out soon. The column has run consistently every month since May 1995. I write it personally — every last syllable.
Dear Friend and Reader:
Today and tomorrow, I’m working on the May monthly horoscope, along with the Taurus Studio reading. That’s a 75-minute audio reading that clearly, patiently and with loving intelligence, tells you how to make the most of your astrology.
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