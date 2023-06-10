My Best Astrology Articles, Part OneA small sampling of what I think is my best astrology writing, mostly investigative features, but some "pure astrology," covering history, method and specific cases. All are open access. Share freely.Eric Francis CoppolinoJun 10, 2023∙ Paid1371ShareAstronaut Col. James B. Irwin, lunar module pilot, gives a military salute while standing beside the deployed U.S. flag during the Apollo 15 lunar surface extravehicular activity (EVA) in 1971. Photo: NASA/Air & Space Museum.Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Eric Francis Coppolino.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext