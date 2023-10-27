New PWFM covers the lunar eclipse in Taurus — plus my definition of astrology and an introduction to Egyptian tantra.
Tonight's program is an astrology-rich offering that starts with the eclipse, and then introduces the writing of Richard Tarnas (Cosmos and Psyche) and Geoffrey Cornelius (The Moment of Astrology).
Dear Friend and Reader:
Welcome to the new Planet Waves FM. You can find the edition on the Planet Waves FM homepage and listen there.
If you ever wished Planet Waves FM did more with astrology, tonight’s edition is for you.
Thank you to all who support the program with your Substack memberships and direct donations to Chiron Return. …