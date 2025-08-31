New Readings: Note to Virgo and Libra (and others)
Deep dives combining the midyear with Astrology Studio. Unlike any other astrology — coming close to the precision and depth of personal consulting work. Written readings are included.
Good Evening from New York.
I’ll keep this letter short…
For those who have birthday in the neighborhood and a quiet evening at home, I’ve got something for you — the Virgo and Libra midyear readings are done (as are Aries through Leo). You can go direct to your purchasing options here. These are all new reading…