New video of possibly the best chart ever: the ruthless, identity-obsessed, frustrated, money-fixated chart for the first UAC
At the suggestion of Melanie Reinhart, Cindy and I dug out the data. This chart says absolutely nothing about astrology. It's all about power and status.
Good morning and shavua tov!
This video is about the forthcoming United Astrology Conference, in which I had no interest whatsoever until the astrology “community” started to cancel Steve Forrest for using a naughty word.
To wit, I read the chart for…yes…the first UAC! Timed and everything!
There is a whole series on my YouTube channel. I seem to be the only person actually interested in the astrology that’s behind the most seismic shift, er, jolt, umm I mean I’ve earthquake ever heard of in the astrology scene. – efc
We Are Planet Waves.
Did Robert Hand know Joan Quigley was consulting to Nancy Reagan when he said astrologers would have political power at UAC in '86? That only became public in 1988.