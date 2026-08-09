Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

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Cheryl Corson
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Did Robert Hand know Joan Quigley was consulting to Nancy Reagan when he said astrologers would have political power at UAC in '86? That only became public in 1988.

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