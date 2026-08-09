Good morning and shavua tov!

This video is about the forthcoming United Astrology Conference, in which I had no interest whatsoever until the astrology “community” started to cancel Steve Forrest for using a naughty word.

To wit, I read the chart for…yes…the first UAC! Timed and everything!

There is a whole series on my YouTube channel. I seem to be the only person actually interested in the astrology that’s behind the most seismic shift, er, jolt, umm I mean I’ve earthquake ever heard of in the astrology scene. – efc

This is just precious…vintage 1986…