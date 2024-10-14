News for present and future customers of The Awakening, your 2025 readings
I set out two weeks ago to write an outline of the sign chapters. I ended up writing an eBook — and it will be ready tonight.
Dear Friend and Reader:
Two weeks ago today, newly home from Buffalo, I set out as planned to begin writing The Awakening, your 2025 readings. This started as an outline for the 12 signs; somehow it morphed into an eBook looking at 2025 and 2026.
The Awa is included with all purchases of The Awakening and is intended as a supplement to your readings.
Thi…