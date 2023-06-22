Northern Solstice: Points of Orientation
Core Community letter for July 2023. Sign readings will be sent separately next week as the July monthly horoscope. This letter has already been distributed via the Planet Waves official lists.
“The seasons change, and so do I.”
— Bono
Dear Friend and Reader:
Wednesday, the Sun reached its northernmost point along the horizon and entered the tropical sign Cancer. This is the Northern Solstice, indicating the start of summer north of the equator, winter down under. The Sun rises in that spot for several days (when you say “solstice,” think “stasis…