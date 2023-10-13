Planet Waves by Eric Francis
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Note to scribal types with a request about copy verification on Thursday afternoons
Eric Francis Coppolino
Oct 13, 2023
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Oct 13, 2023
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© 2026 Planet Waves, Inc. - Eric F. Coppolino (ISSN 1933-9135)
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Note to scribal types with a request about copy verification on Thursday afternoons
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