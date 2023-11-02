Of Jonah and Henrietta
Last week, the second of my two canine companions departed the Earthly realm. This is a photo tribute to them both, with a few stories from our journey.
‘and Jet, I thought the only lonely place was on the Moon’
Dear Friend and Reader:
Friday night, my beloved canine friend of 12 years left this world — naturally, and without narcotics or medical intervention. Jonah Kelly Francis and I were together nearly all the time from the day I adopted him at age 5. Our dear friend Henrietta Saint Francis left this …