[OOPS! RESEND] Planet Waves is looking for an HTML editor...
...to create/modify three or four easy pages each week. I have fixed the incorrect link. Sorry for the extra email.
YES — I linked to the wrong page. I was reading about the history of a particular movie and that URL was stuck in my clipboard. But hey not bad for Day of the Dead. Here is the correct sample page. Sory bout that! — efc
Good morning,
Planet Waves is looking for a developer fluent in HTML to create three or four basic pages per week. These pages are used a…