Open Access: The Grand Distraction and the Dark DesignThe circus you witnessed last week is merely a distraction. It has nothing to do with the actual policies of the Trump/Musk administration.Eric Francis CoppolinoJan 28, 2025∙ Paid117ShareRingmaster Jonathan Lee Iverson performs during Barnum's FUNundrum in NY in 2010.The one. The only. Planet Waves.SubscribeThe Grand Distraction and the Dark DesignEric Francis Coppolino·January 23, 2025Dear Friend and Reader:Read full storyContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Eric Francis Coppolino.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext