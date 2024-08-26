Open: Planet Waves for August 2024 (Leo into Virgo season) with STARCAST
August was an intense month. We were all there. Humanity continues to be under pressure from full digital conditions, blurring what is real and what is not. One thing is certain: You are real.
Note, proofreaders have not had at this letter, and I’m a terrible typist.
Good Morning from Upstate New York —
Today I have open-access to the August astrology readings. Please take a moment for yourself. Print out your reading and sit with it for a while.
Just in case you’re not into astrology or think it’s ridiculous, these a…