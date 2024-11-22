Open: Planet Waves Monthly Horoscope for November 2024, with STARCAST.Here on the first full day of Sagittarius is your November extended reading. Eric Francis CoppolinoNov 22, 2024∙ Paid13ShareDetail of a really cool children’s play set at Kingston Point Park.[PW Substack] Planet Waves Monthly Horoscope for November 2024Eric Francis Coppolino·October 24, 2024This is Planet Waves on Substack. If you’re a paying subscriber, please check my post about the Substack billing problem. Thank you. Core members, this article appears on My Account.Listen now[PW Substack] Monthly Horoscope for December 2024, with Starcast Eric Francis Coppolino·November 21, 2024This is Planet Waves on Substack. If you’re an in house Core or Astrology subscriber, you can see your horoscope on the My Account page at Planet Waves.Listen nowContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Eric Francis Coppolino.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext