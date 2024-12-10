Oops — the Planet Waves YouTube channel's address is...
Adding videos to the email apparently was not enough. That was a request to subscribe to the channel to help get us over the purportedly important threshold of 5K subscribers.
Thank you…a good few of you responded, and our number is going up. Click or tap the graphic below (or here) and that will take you to the channel. After the success of the election night special (which earned us another strike!), I’m planning to be a lot more active in video in 2025, including live chart clinics and a/m/a sessions.
I do my best to keep …