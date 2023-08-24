Pictures of a timeless world
Photo feature: Cool August morning at Vinny's fruit and vegetable stand on State Route 32 in Saugerties, Ulster County, New York.
This morning, I went on an adventure to think about what I’m writing in tomorrow’s article and find someplace interesting to finish the horoscope (subscribers, check Thursday at about 7 pm EDT). On the way, I stopped to visit my friend Vincent Neglia, who has operated a fruit and vegetable stand in Saugerties, New York for half a century. It’s up toward…