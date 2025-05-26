Astrology of ChatGPT
Chart data located by Planet Waves from the website code, on the day of the release of the "research edition" of artificial intelligence. We seem to be the only astrologers with a timed chart.
Good afternoon. In this edition I have an overview of the astrology of ChatGPT. Before I read that, I pay homage to the chart for ARPANET, which is functionally the beginning of the internet. Then I take apart the chart for the public release of ChatGPT.
Because we are investigative reporters and astrologers, we are usually on top of this kind of thing …