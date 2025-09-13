Planet Waves Core Meeting — Save the Date: 6 pm EDT, Sunday Sept. 21
Planet Waves Core Community Meeting. Please read carefully. Zoom link will be mailed to customers and subscribers next week.
Greetings from Upstate New York:
Planet Waves customers (Easy Does It, The Awakening, Astrology Studios, etc.) and paid subscribers at any level (either Substack, Core, Astrology, Galaxy) are invited to a Planet Waves Core Community meeting on Zoom at 6 pm EDT, Sunday Sept. 21.
All Planet Waves volunteer staff are also invited.
This is a “save the time an…