Greetings from Upstate New York:

Planet Waves customers (Easy Does It, The Awakening, Astrology Studios, etc.) and paid subscribers at any level (either Substack, Core, Astrology, Galaxy) are invited to a Planet Waves Core Community meeting on Zoom at 6 pm EDT, Sunday Sept. 21.

All Planet Waves volunteer staff are also invited.

This is a “save the time an…