Planet Waves Election Coverage: Charts I'll be Reading Tonight
This post also includes all of my prior coverage of the election and candidate astrology. My focus tonight will be the United States charts (Sibly). Links to participate or view are included below.
Go directly to tonight’s livecast information on the Planet Waves homepage.
Good Morning from New York:
First: I promise tonight’s discussion will be comprehensible to those with little to no experience of astrology. There will be something for you even if you don’t understand the technicalities (that is Planet Waves). The discussion will be driven by a Q…