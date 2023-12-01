Planet Waves for December 2023
This month's Planet Waves is open to everyone. I write one of the last literate horoscopes on the internet. The horoscope's "golden age" may be over other places, but it's alive and thriving here.
Greetings, please read. If you’re a Planet Waves Core Community member, Backstage Pass or Galaxy Pass holder, your horoscope, article and podcast are in your My Account area on the Planet Waves website. The weekly horoscope will be emailed separately from both Substack and the Planet Waves mail system. Thank you for your business and your trust. —efc