Planet Waves Monthly for February
The Year of the Snake began at the Aquarius New Moon, Jupiter stationed direct, and Saturn and Nessus made their first exact conjunction since 1973. A look at February, applicable now —
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Good morning.
Today I have for you the February monthly horoscope, open access. The thing you’ve always dreamed of — a relevant, literate, world-wise astrology column. The highest compliment I’ve ever b…