Planet Waves Monthly for January 2025
Today's extended readings look at the astrology for January, which starts with the mysterious New Moon conjunct Pholus that I describe in the accompanying article.
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Capricorn Sun + Rising (Scroll down for other signs. )
The Sun enters your sign this year with the reminder that you are t…