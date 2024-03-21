Monthly Horoscope for April 2024 by Eric Francis
The month you don't forget — a total solar eclipse conjunct Chiron in Aries, Jupiter meets up with Uranus in Taurus, and Sedna enters Gemini — all within 19 days.
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This column is my best effort at synthesizing the multiple astonishing ev…