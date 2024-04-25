Sedna in Gemini: Frontier of a Question
Slow-mover Sedna's ingress into air sign Gemini corresponds with Pluto's entry into Aquarius. Both represent shifts in the mental and social environment — and remind us to preserve our humanity.
Note to Readers — This email is from Planet Waves on Substack. In-house Core, Backstage and Galaxy subscribers will find the same article in your My Account area on the Planet Waves home website. That is Subscriber Central. Please click the headline above for a more beautiful presentation. — efc
Dear Friend and Reader:
We are past th…