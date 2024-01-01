Planet Waves Editorial Policy Update
The Editorial Board has amended the Planet Waves policy on satire and parody. This is a one-time reminder. If you did not see it, you will never know. But now you've seen it, so you know.
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By unanimous vote of the Editorial Board at the Annual Meetings, Planet Waves and Planet Waves FM are updating their editorial policy. We are among the few publications on the internet to post an Editorial Policy — our rules of the road, which …