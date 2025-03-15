Popping the question...and 'the making of...'
The new Planet Waves FM asks the question nobody wants to ask. I'm joined by Spencer Stevens, the non-journalist who broke open the PCR issue for Planet Waves. The story of how we did the story...
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So how exactly is it that a little band of astrologers and bookworms figured out the fraud of the “covid test”? By which I mean down to the last scientific detail? If you ask Spencer Stevens, it’s because people who read books and study poetry (and write books) develop their critical thinking skills.
Tha…