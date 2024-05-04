Pres. Wheeler's Missing McNuggets
SUNY New Paltz Pres. Darrell P. Wheeler does not know what an emergency is, and violated a longstanding university tradition of keeping the police off campus.
By Eric F. Coppolino
MAYBE YOU’VE HEARD those YouTubes of 911 calls for people who don’t really have an emergency — such as when they get just four Chicken McNuggets in a five-piece order. It’s somehow reassuring to know that there’s someone in the world stupid enough to call the police about this — and it’s not you.
That is (in part) how I felt Thursday…