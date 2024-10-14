Presidential candidate charts and forthcoming astrology Q&A
Tonight, if all goes well today, I'll have for you a reading of the birth chart of Kamala Harris (birth certificate in hand) and next, the Donald. Also, see note about astrology Q&A video coming soon.
Dear Friends Far and Near:
Greetings from a rainy Monday in New York.
First thank you to those who are participating in the voluntary subscription program, which we’ve initiated due to the Substack billing problem. This is working a lot better than I thought it would, and has been a significant help.
The link giv…