PS — Core, BSP, GP members — your horoscopes are on PW My Account area
Sorry I forgot the boilerplate line: if you're a PW in-house member, your horoscopes are on the My Account page.
PS — The horoscope was delivered to PW in-house subscribers — Core Community, Backstage Pass and Galaxy Pass — via email yesterday, and it’s in your My Account area on the Planet Waves website. You need to be up to date and logged in to read.
I also offer consultations, like I am sure you may imagine, comparable to no other astrolog…