The Chiron Factor, Part One
A close look at the life and times of Chiron — and its influence on this moment in history. Chiron's discovery was a watershed moment for astrology, and it's now a prominent metaphor of our times.
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Dear Friend and Reader:
Objects in the mirror are closer than they appear.
Just five months ago, the world experienc…