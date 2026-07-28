As promised in last night’s Starcast, the video above has a visual description of the Aquarius Full Moon that takes place Wednesday morning eastern time. The video is set as “instant premier,” so if you want to watch from the beginning, scroll the progress bar to the left until you see the countdown.

I look at two patterns — the way the Jupiter-Pluto opposition is under the light of the Full Moon, and then also the Venus square Mars pattern with Nessus involved.

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Here is last night’s Starcast in the “Fireside” edition on YouTube.