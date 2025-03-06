Reckoning Spring Reading General intro and Sagittarius
This post includes the general intro + Sagittarius 1 and 2. More signs to follow...Aries, Taurus and Gemini are linked below.
Dear Friend and Reader:
Today I have for you some previews from Reckoning: For the Faithful, the 2025 spring video reading from Planet Waves. I’m more than halfway through and we are posting them as I finish.
Purchasing information is at the Astrology Boutique and also in the notes for each of the videos. Please like and subscribe! We are starting to gain…