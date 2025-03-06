Reckoning Spring Reading Previews for Aries, Taurus and Gemini
I'm starting to finish signs for the spring reading, and we have two previews for each sign — a bit from the beginning and a bit from the middle. More signs coming soon.
Dear Friend and Reader:
Today I have for you some previews from Reckoning: For the Faithful, the 2025 spring video reading from Planet Waves. I’m more than halfway through and we are posting them as I finish.
Purchasing information is at the Astrology Boutique and also in the notes for each of the videos. Please like and subscribe! We are starting to gain…