Schedule Update - Mars Conjunct Chiron-ErisComment on next Tuesday's chart, and, stop the press, your astrologer is taking a long weekend. Eric Francis CoppolinoMay 07, 2026∙ Paid2053ShareThe scene depicts the port of Wimereux battered by a major Atlantic storm known as Kyrill on Jan. 18, 2007, which caused widespread damage across Northern Europe. I lived in Europe when this storm happened and it was something special. The photo was originally used in The Spiral Door. Photo by Philippe Hugen.Dear Friend and Reader: My mind and body need…Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Eric Francis Coppolino.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext