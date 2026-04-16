Seeking Family Constellation Therapist(s) for Reserach Project
As part of the Planet Waves 2026 midyear reading that will be devoted to understanding and working through family-related matters in the digital age.
Good morning,
You may be familar with my ongoing work on the Family Hunger Game pattern in Capricorn/Aries. I’m now researching the 2026 midyear reading, which I intend to focus on family constellation material that arises from considering the pattern.
If you would be open to an interview or…