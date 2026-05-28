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Arriving in Brussels, 2006. Photo by Eric Francis.

Dear Friend and Reader:

Sunday at 4:45 am EDT the Sagittarius Moon opposes the Gemini Sun, also known as the Full Moon. This is also a “Blue Moon,” meaning the second Full Moon in a calendar month (this occurs every two or three years); and the Moon will be at apogee (close to its furthest point from Earth in its orbit), and will therefore appear smaller and less bright than the average Full Moon.

The Full Moon of May goes by other names, such as the Milk Moon, the Planting Moon, the Hare Moon, the Frog Moon, the Budding Moon and to its ardent fans, Oswaldo.

In this article I’ll be covering some of the major planets and get to the sublime, esoteric or finer details in Starcast posted above the weekly horoscope (including a comment on the now-very-active Family Hunger Game pattern in Capricorn).

My desk in Brussels, 2006, where I wrote many columns for Jonathan Cainer, covered the ‘demotion’ of Pluto and edited the early Book of Blue photos.

Resolving Deadlocks Without Pushing Too Hard

The first thing to remember about the Full Moon is that it has a way of arriving with resolving deadlocks; difficult things can just slip by — not always, but dependably enough they do — so keep a positive outlook. The key here is not pushing too hard but rather pointing yourself in the direction you want to go, knowing what you want from a situation, and knowing which points you’re willing to compromise on.

Drawing its optimism from seeing or maybe feeling possibilities that others do not, the resilient Sagittarius Moon seems to never give up or succumb to pessimism; it helps to consciously set limits.

This lunation takes place with the Moon near the Great Attractor, a multi-galaxy nodal point that makes the ultimate Sagittarian statement, “don’t crowd my space.”

It’s also trine a cluster of planets in early Aries, including Borasisi, Neptune, Vesta, Pallas and Saturn. A good approach would be to see your opportunities and take the path of least resistance.

Brussels cafe, St. Gilles. Photo by Eric Francis.

Ceres, Uranus and Sedna Bend the Nodes

The lunar nodes are retrograding through very early Pisces and Virgo after about 18 months in those signs. The nodes (whose average motion is always retrograde) activate their signs’ polarity, describe the processing of what some call karma (or simply, experience), and describe something in the chart that must be reckoned with.

It happens that in early Gemini, there are three important factors that are currently at 90 degrees to the nodal axis (a condition called bending the nodes, which some consider to be one of the most influential aspects in astrology).

In recent weeks, I’ve been writing about how Sedna is a factor of environmental awareness. For approximately 60 years of Sedna in Taurus (1966-2025), we learned that the Earth is an ecosystem, that it is fragile and that human involvement matters.

At the beginning of those six decades, in the late 1960s, major corporations were (in internal memos) admitting both the pollution problem and the planetary warming problem. Now we all know, and yet this information has never seemed to matter less.

Brussels studio window. Photo by Eric Francis.

Awareness of the Mental Environment

Sedna in Gemini is about awareness of the mental environment; which is related to the data environment and how technology impacts consciousness. People are as clueless about this today as they were about environmental toxins in the 1960s. Nobody much cares what’s coming out of those smokestacks as long as we have plastic garbage bags.

Uranus has now worked its way into Gemini, demanding focus on the relationship between technology and consciousness. This relationship is controversial — as if technology itself has no effect — and I’m tellin’ ya, this is the heart of the matter.

Now Ceres, mother Gaia and goddess of grain, is in Gemini, which makes the matter much more tangible. Ceres adds the theme: you are what you think. The state of mind created by the technology environment drives you to seek out or have an affinity for certain kinds of material in the environment. Toxic environments beget toxic consumption.

In this way, the energy multiples upon itself until you get a handle on it, which starts with noticing. It’s one thing to choose foods that you like to eat. It’s another to assess how you feel after you’ve eaten something.

You might say that the Sagittarius Moon holds up a spiritual mirror to what might otherwise be ordinary and taken for granted.

Blue Brussels. Photo by Eric Francis.

A Cry for Help

Al Morrison, the original Chiron and minor planet pioneer, pointed out that Ceres is about mechanization of any kind. This would include thought itself, which is the latest techno drug we are being sold. Don’t worry! Don’t think! This little “app” will do it for you!

Bring in Uranus and Sedna and place it square the nodes and that sounds like a cry for help. Let’s use a food metaphor. I was working with a client this week who runs a major hypoglycemia charity. She is contacted by people all over the world who have blood sugar issues, and whose diet consists of food like Cheerios. They cannot afford anything else, or have few other choices.

This is how we live in the digital environment, despite having many choices. People “consume content” that leaves them feeling sick, sends their mental blood sugar spiking or spiraling, and they act like they have no choice but to mainline various charming grifters, liars and fools.

Maybe they don’t notice the nausea, the paranoia or the feeling of total helplessness that follows soon after.

Ceres, Uranus and Sedna bending the nodes are urging you to pay attention to your mental and technological environment. They are urging you to pay attention to what you do. Ask yourself if it’s possible that exposing yourself to large language models or GPTs is turning your mind to rot, and making you dependent on systems that are consuming creativity, soul, sincerity and all other facets of our most basic humanity.

Can you handle your basic affairs? Your time? Your email? If not, you don’t need Claude. You need to simplify your life; and seek human help; and not throw your life, your feelings, your intimate thoughts, your creative work product or your time into the psychic equivalent of a lithium battery fire.

Brussels afternoon. Photo by Eric Francis.

Chiron in the Last Degree of Aries

In other news, Chiron has reached the last degree of Aries, after contacting the first degree in the spring of 2018. Chiron reaches Taurus for the first time in nearly half a century on June 19 and will make its final ingress in April 2027. Chiron arrives in feminine sign Taurus just as Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, Borasisi and Pluto have all arrived in masculine signs (air and fire). Jupiter will join them when it moves into Leo on June 30.

Had we been told the story of the forthcoming eight years back in 2018, we might not have believed any of it was possible. Vicious gender warfare, promoted by lawyers and PR agencies? A global lockdown allegedly caused by a bat fluttering around a market in China? Billions forced to take fake vaccines? Computers seizing every human field of endeavor, from painting to songwriting to computer coding?

I think that the inner life of Chiron in Aries is the place to focus on what has happened. By that I mean considering all the ways in which the digital environment, and contact with people shaped by the digital environment, have affected you.

Brussels morning. Photo by Eric Francis.

The Metamorphosis

Nobody much wants to admit this; we have all been metamorphosed into a new form as a result of the astounding pressure coming from the technology environment. That new form has us living much of our time on the synthetic astral plane. If you’re wondering why you feel the way you do, consider that fact.

Chiron in Taurus will precipitate a crisis of embodiment. It’s an invitation to first size up your situation and see if you can make contact with the person you were in the 20th century. This is not about going back to the past or taking refuge in nostalgia as much as it is about putting pins in the map and plotting your trajectory.

Where were you in 2000? Where were you in 2012? Where were you in 2018? Where are you now, and what is your direction of travel? What have you left behind?

Chiron in Taurus, to my ear, represents an ongoing encounter with the sensual world, the sensory world, the inner light and the element Earth.

Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ —