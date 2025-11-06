Sleeping Life: An Inquiry Into Consciousness
The theme of the digital age is the violence born of disembodiment and self-ignorance. It is parched thirst without the concept of water. Funny how A.I. data centers consume reservoirs of the stuff.
This is the paid subscriber weekly article. I’m leaving it open this week in case you’re unfamiliar with my work, and to facilitate discussion. — efc
A Brief History of How We Got Here
Dear Friend and Reader:
When I first saw the film Waking Life by Richard Linklater in 2001, it shifted something for me. While I have a…