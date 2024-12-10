Small wee favor: please help me get to 5K YouTube subscribers?
It's a long way from 4,000 to 5,000 but I would grateful for your help reaching this probable algorithmic tipping point.
Good Morning from New York,
I thought I would ask for some help getting the PW YouTube to 5,000 subscribers, which I surmise to me some kind of algorithmic tipping point. I know it’s a very long way from 4K to 5K but we have some fantastic stuff on the channel. It’s not just an astrology channel, though there is quite a bit (and we have a good collection…