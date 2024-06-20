Solstice + Full Moon Astrology En Route
Tonight I have a horoscope for solstice and the Capricorn Full Moon, and a fantastic article on these events + background on Cancer and Capricorn, and a rare look at a very old astrological document.
Dear Friend and Reader:
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