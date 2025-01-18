Special Live Edition of Planet Waves TV Sunday Evening at 7 pm EST
This email includes how to participate in our Inauguration Eve program. Special guests will be historian Jeffrey Strahl and astrologer Daniel Giamario
Zoom Link (best for those who want to submit questions)
YouTube Link
Facebook Link
Daniel Giamario and Jeffrey Strahl will be my guests Sunday at 7 pm EST on a special live edition of Planet Waves TV. We’ll be considering the rising tide of Total Digital Conditions (Web 3.0, blockchain, digital ID, the 4th Industrial R…