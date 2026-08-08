Howdy cousins,

The coming United Astrology Conference has officially banned Steve Forrest for saying the word “nigger” in a podcast about racial history with his black BBF, former NFL star Ricky Willliams present.

My contention is: 1) If Steve was racially offensive, it was Ricky’s job to say something. 2) This situation as it is unfolding is about sexual bias, not racial bias. The astrology “community” is sacrificing one of its most longstanding and respected father figures.

Until now, nobody in this “community of astrologers” has bothered to read the chart.

We (meaning Cindy) have found the time stamp for the upload — July 23, 2026 10:41:47 am PDT, Lila Astrology corporate office is in Venice, broadcast location likely Los Angeles, same degree ascendant.

In yesterday’s reading, linked below, I neglected to read the most important aspect: Sun square Chiron, which is the sigil of the wounded masculine.

I am calling for an open discussion about whether social bias or religiosity of any kind has a place in astrology.

I plan to continue the discussion on Sunday’s Planet Waves FM. It should go live by about 7 pm ET. I will have more detail about the mandatory review of presenter slides by UAC, their position on whether the press is invited, and how they are handling false accusations against male presenters.

Planet Waves will have daily coverage of the conference during an extended Labor Day weekend. If you’re planning to be there, look for me around the trade show floor.

With love,

You don’t need to see Friday’s video below to understand the chart — I recap it much more succinctly in the video above. But if you have the time and inclination, I go through all elements of the chart from a classical standpoint, then bring in many minor planets — except I neglected Sun square Chiron, the most important aspect.