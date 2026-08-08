Special video on the Steve Forrest situation: Is astrology the proper forum for social justice warriorship?
A new reading of the Steve Forrest affair chart. Steve has been banished from UAC (the United Astrology Conference) and is having his 50-year career cancelled over the use of a racial slur.
Howdy cousins,
The coming United Astrology Conference has officially banned Steve Forrest for saying the word “nigger” in a podcast about racial history with his black BBF, former NFL star Ricky Willliams present.
My contention is: 1) If Steve was racially offensive, it was Ricky’s job to say something. 2) This situation as it is unfolding is about sexual bias, not racial bias. The astrology “community” is sacrificing one of its most longstanding and respected father figures.
Until now, nobody in this “community of astrologers” has bothered to read the chart.
We (meaning Cindy) have found the time stamp for the upload — July 23, 2026 10:41:47 am PDT, Lila Astrology corporate office is in Venice, broadcast location likely Los Angeles, same degree ascendant.
In yesterday’s reading, linked below, I neglected to read the most important aspect: Sun square Chiron, which is the sigil of the wounded masculine.
I am calling for an open discussion about whether social bias or religiosity of any kind has a place in astrology.
I plan to continue the discussion on Sunday’s Planet Waves FM. It should go live by about 7 pm ET. I will have more detail about the mandatory review of presenter slides by UAC, their position on whether the press is invited, and how they are handling false accusations against male presenters.
Planet Waves will have daily coverage of the conference during an extended Labor Day weekend. If you’re planning to be there, look for me around the trade show floor.
With love,
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"Sun Square Chiron", very authentic, in content and setting. My favourite now.
Thank you for sharing, Eric
CHRIS Brennan did not do a 'psychoanalyis' of Steven Forrest. He outlined for folks why Forrest's comments are harmful and are the result of racial biases. Chris's FB post was informative, fair and compassionate. It would be wiser to read it before so subjectively commenting on it.