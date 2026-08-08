Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

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Sibylle
Aug 9

"Sun Square Chiron", very authentic, in content and setting. My favourite now.

Thank you for sharing, Eric

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michelle
Aug 9

CHRIS Brennan did not do a 'psychoanalyis' of Steven Forrest. He outlined for folks why Forrest's comments are harmful and are the result of racial biases. Chris's FB post was informative, fair and compassionate. It would be wiser to read it before so subjectively commenting on it.

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