Spring Reading Update
For the Faithful, the 2025 spring reading, is done. All the signs will be up by Monday evening. Previews are available — these are my best video readings ever.
Good evening,
We on Spaceship Earth are about to experience some of the most unusual astrology of our lifetimes. It is VERY exciting, and I trust that even as I write, the rising tide of reality is reaching many people.
I’ve been busy working on an extended video reading for you. It’s variously called For the Faithful or Reckoning — …