Substack-only astrology Q and A — type your questions here and I will answer in video format
Plus selections of recent videos related to what I teach and write about. Good morning from New York. It's a cold and clear late winter day.
Dear Friend and Subscriber:
Do you have any astrology questions? There must be something you’ve been wondering about.
If so, I’ll have a go at responding in video format. I would prefer technical or study questions, or follow-ups on issues and events that I’ve been discussing recently.
You may ask …