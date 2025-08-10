Sunday Letter: Spirituality and Politics
This post originates on the Chiron Return list, though I want to share it with my astrology readers as well. Some of you got it twice.
Please pardon any typos. These publications have not been professionally proofread.
Dear Friend and Reader:
Good Sunday morning. Today I have an epistle for you about where politics meets spirituality and what I think it means to be liberal.
I’m from the “question authority” school of being liberal. That used to be a thing. However, m…