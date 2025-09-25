The Chiron-Eris Connection
Eris, the planet of social chaos and tribal identity, is met by the self-aware presence of Chiron. It will be a rude awakening for some. It's a transcendent moment for others.
Dear Friend and Reader:
Most people want astrology to tell them when they’re going to get rich, when they’re going to get laid, and when they’re going to die. I’m sorry but I cannot help with any of those questions today; for an extra fee, catch me next week.
But today I can tell you something about the current conjunction of Chiron …