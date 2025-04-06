The Experiment of Literate Horoscopes
Nearly all Planet Waves subscribers pay just to read my horoscopes. I am the only writer who can actually charge for a horoscope rather than give it away free — a reflection of the quality of my work.
The Experiment of Literate Horoscopes
Dear Friend and Reader:
Horoscopes are supposed to be the tawdry, downmarket dregs of astrology, laughed at by proper astrologers and also by people who think they understand science. Traditionally stuffed in the back of newspapers next to Jumble…