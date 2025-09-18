The False ApocalypseA close look at the Charlie Kirk crime scene. We are witnessing the unfolding U.S. Pluto return and Chiron conjunct Eris.Eric Francis CoppolinoSep 18, 2025∙ Paid37163ShareProfile in power: .30-’o6 bullet (jacketed, not hollow) passing through four (then five) cans of soda. The liquid is spattered on impact and the exit wound is bigger than the entry. The bullet explodes the 5th can, damages the 6th and knocks down 3 others. See video.Dear Friend and Reader:Last week while I was finishing an article about society-wide tra…Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Eric Francis Coppolino.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext