The Family Hunger Game
A pattern is developing in Capricorn related to family, food and alcohol. It may push family crisis and food-related issues in society through much of the summer.
Dear Friend and Reader:
THIS WEEK ON A LARK, I re-watched season 5 of Mad Men. I find most of these TV series repugnant (but at least they provide work for actors, writers, set designers and crews).
Mad Men in my view rises to the level of art and social documentary. One thing I love about it is that it offers a behind-th…